Pedestrian, bicycle safety improvement plan to cause temporary water outage on North Aspen Street

A contractor will be performing a scheduled 8' water main adjustment on North Aspen Street in accordance with a pedestrian and bicycle safety improvement plan, which will require a water shutdown on May 1, weather permitting.
The following addresses should prepare for a planned water outage on May 1 between noon-4 p.m.:
- 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper
- 520; 600; 760; 800; 812; 816; 820;824; 828, 832 836; 840; 844; 848; 852 and 920 North Aspen Street
Before the water outage we recommend our customers save water for drinking and domestic use.
During the water outage, it is recommend that customers do not operate their water fixtures and faucets within the home.
Please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285 with questions.
