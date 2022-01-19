Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 30. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.