People Incorporated was awarded $50,000 during this year’s Flexible Funding grant cycle from the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation.
Funding will be used to expand the agency’s Whole Family Approach pilot project to serve families in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
Funded by the Virginia General Assembly in the 2020 and 2019 budget, the Whole Family Approach is a pilot project designed to lift community members out of poverty through in-depth, one-on-one coaching and support for the entire family.
“We’ve achieved real results in our efforts to move families out of poverty with the Whole Family Approach in other communities that we serve,” said People Inc. President and CEO Bryan Phipps, “We’re thankful to the PATH Foundation for the opportunity to bring the Whole Family Approach to our service areas in the Northern Piedmont.”
The agency is currently seeking a full-time family coach based in Culpeper to serve eligible families with the Whole Family Approach. The family coach will travel throughout the region to work with families one-on-one. Interested applicants can learn more and apply by visiting peopleinc.net/careers.
People Incorporated is a non-profit committed to providing opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to reach their goals in order to enhance their lives, families, and communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.