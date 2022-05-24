People Inc. offers new “small dollar” loans

People Incorporated is now offering “small dollar” personal loans of up to $2,500 for qualifying individuals. These low-interest loans can be used for debt consolidation, home repairs, vehicle repairs and more. No collateral is required for the loan.
“Small dollar loans are a great option for individuals who have challenges with their credit scores,” said Director of Community Economic Development at People Incorporated Shane Simmons. “We provide budget and credit counseling as part of the loan process so that clients can learn how to improve their credit for bigger loans that they may need in the future.”
Small dollar loans are offered across the community action agency’s 16 city and county service area, which includes Culpeper County, Fauquier County, and Rappahannock County. Learn more by calling 276-619-2265 or visiting https://www.peopleinc.net/service/personal-loan/.
