One person was flown to UVA Hospital Thursday after being shot in the foot following a confrontation on Montanus Drive in Culpeper.
According to Culpeper Town Police Captain Tim Chilton, the call came in around 9:30 a.m. A confrontation had taken place behind a series of businesses at 15532 Montanus Drive between a relative of a business owner and a person who was seeking work to be done on their car.
The person seeking work done shot the relative in the foot, police suspect.
Law enforcement believes there is only one shooter.
The suspect fled and is not currently in custody, though police know the shooter's identity.
Chilton stressed there was never any risk to the public.
Police continue to gather evidence at the two scenes -- where the victim was shot and where the victim ended up.
Three Culpeper County Sheriff's Office cruisers blocked off the road from 154848 Montanus Drive to Braggs Corner. They initially turned away drivers seeking to go through before reopening the road at 11:06 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
