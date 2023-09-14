Perspectives: A national tragedy and Culpeper’s police officers

The attacks on September 11, 2001 changed Americans forever, especially three Culpeper Town police officers.
Culpeper Town Police Master Police Officer Joel Davis arrived at his “American History from 1960 to Present" course at State University of New York (SUNY) Brockport in Upstate New York when he learned about this nation’s most notorious terrorist attack and watched it unfold on the news live from the classroom.
His housemate's father was a homicide detective for the New York Police Department and couldn’t get a hold of him for most of that day. He remembered that although campus had been shut down, he still had football practice.
“(Coach) Rocco Salamone told us how our lives, particularly people our age, were going to change,” he said.
Davis was only 20-year-old.
On the morning of September 11, 2001, planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda terrorists intentionally crashed into the Twins Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and Pentagon in Washington D.C., and unintentionally, into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania in a coordinated suicide terrorist attack. Nearly 3,000 people died and thousands were injured, including first responders like fire, ambulance and police officers.
“I remember the news specials the Friday evening after the attacks and those images stuck with me,” Davis said. “I have a lot of military and law enforcement in my family and decided to join them.”
Davis, who joined Culpeper PD in September 2021, enlisted in the Air Force and served as security forces (military police) from March 2005 until February 2009. He was deployed to Iraq in 2008 for eight months where he was stationed on Joint Base Balad, which is located approximately 42 miles north of Baghdad.
“Being a first responder takes commitment,” Davis said. “That decision cannot be a short term, emotional decision.”
“Credit is due to all those that put their lives on hold in the immediate aftermath of 9/11,” Davis said.
Culpeper Town Police Sergeant Chris Campbell was on a field trip in the 9th grade when the tragedy struck.
“The teachers and chaperones had cut the trip short and transported everyone back to the school,” he recalled. “There, my mom actually picked me up early and took me home.”
“We watched in horror and disbelief as, what seemed to me at that time and age, was a never-ending number of planes crashing out of the sky and the words coming from many people's mouths, ‘We’re under attack.’
Campbell was only 15-years-old.
Remembering John 15:13, Campbell said, “As a teenager stepping into my own faith, I felt that the actions of those first responders on 9/11 was the absolute example of this verse and it has stuck with me as motivation ever since.”
Throughout high school, Campbell found himself inspired by stories coming from Ground Zero including one about Moira Smith, a police officer who repeatedly entered the Twin Towers to save survivors. Smith perished as the tower’s collapsed, but her badge and duty belt are on display in the Sept. 11 museum in New York City. Another story that inspired him was one of a firefighter who missed the firetruck, but still donned his gear and ran five miles to the World Trade Center.
“It took years for me to find the courage to finally take the step that I felt God had always called me to take and every September 11th I take time to remember why I do what I do everyday.”
Campbell joined the police academy in January 2016, and has been serving Culpeper since 2020.
While Davis and Campbell watched the events unfold from a distance, Culpeper Town Police Detective John Barone could see the Twin Towers from the roof of the 104th Precinct in Queens, where he worked in community policing.
Barone joined the NYPD in 1984, and in 1989, was transferred from Brooklyn to Queens, where he would spend the rest of his career.
With his father and brother working as New York City correctional officers, a life in law enforcement was in his blood. Despite his parents urging him to become a lawyer, Barone chose a different path.
“My childhood dream was to become a policeman,” he said.
Barone, who recalled working a Primary Election Day detail that day, was tasked with supervising polling stations and transferring sealed voting results to the board of elections.
He watched on television as the first plane struck the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. When the second plane hit the South Tower at 9:03 a.m., he said, that’s when the orders were passed down to mobilize.
While officers piled into vans to head into Manhattan, Barone stayed behind to call in volunteers. By noon, he and other officers were tasked with diverting traffic off of the Long Island Expressway as entering Manhattan became prohibited.
Barone wouldn’t make it into the area of the attacks until three days later where he spent time monitoring city streets to deter and prevent vandalism to buildings. In the following days, he escorted widows of firefighters, their children and clergy to Ground Zero.
Back then, he said, there wasn’t a culture of coping but rather to “suck it up.” Officers, Barone said, saw traumatic things but never took those things home. He recalled having to sleep at his precinct in the days following the attack while regularly visiting local bars to have a few drinks with other officers before going to sleep and working more grueling hours.
Despite living and working through this nation’s most notorious terrorist attack, Barone said he never felt compelled to leave the profession, in fact, it reaffirmed his commitment to his service.
He retired from the NYPD in 2004, and moved to Virginia. He arrived in Culpeper two years later where he worked 10 years as a patrolman. In 2016, he became a detective and still holds those duties currently.
“Before this job, I chased status and self-worth,” Campbell said. “I was left empty with those goals I had achieved. It wasn’t until I made the conscious decision to lay my life down, every day, for those in our community that I really felt my sense of purpose and fulfillment come to fully present itself.”
“It’s been the best decision and opportunity I have ever been a part of and for that, I am grateful.”
