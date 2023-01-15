Culpeper Robotics hosted a VEX Robotics IQ Tournament on Jan. 7 at Culpeper Technical Education Center.
Culpeper Robotics is a non-profit educational program that offers students from all educational backgrounds including public, private and home-school the opportunity to learn principles in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects through the use of the VEX Robotics Program.
Teams are student-led with adults mentoring through the design, build, programming and competing stages.
The IQ teams consist of children in grades 4th-7th grade.
