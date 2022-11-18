On Nov. 12, the Culpeper Sports Complex played host to the National Collegiate Rugby’s (NCR)’s “Road to Houston” for all women’s teams competing in the national playoffs. On that day, the games included Clemson vs. Kent State, Lee vs. East Stroudsburg, Roger Williams vs. Coastal Carolina and The Citadel vs. St. Bonaventure.
PHOTOS: National Collegiate Rugby at the Culpeper Sports Complex
