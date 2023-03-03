Hidden along a long, winding gravel road in Brandy Station is an overload of cuteness by way of baby goats.
Over the rolling hills of Matthew Boyer’s Charming Hill Farm visitors not only get a bucolic view but a view of an array of happy animals.
Boyer established Charming Hill Farm in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously ran a farm in Fredericksburg when he decided he wanted more room to branch out.
“I love being out in the middle of nowhere, away from people,” he said.
After establishing himself on the former alpaca farm, he began offering goat cuddling with the plan of investing back into the goats for food and other living expenses.
“It’s all about the goats here,” he said.
Interested parties are invited to go online to https://www.charminghillfarm.com/ to book a time to cuddle goats or go on a full farm tour of the property, which includes insight into Boyer’s private collection of unique birds. He also invites people to sign up for his newsletter so they’ll be the first to know about events he holds such as family goat yoga on April 8 and Easter photography sessions the last weekend in March and first weekend in April.
This season, Boyer had 18 pregnant goats, all of which will be delivering babies over the next month. Sophia the Nigerian Dwarf was the first to give birth to sister and brother, Chili and Curry.
Boyer, however, has his eye on about three other goats he expects to go into labor soon.
On Feb. 28, Johnston Family Adventures, a mom and kid blog out of Fredericksburg about local family fun activities, visited the farm just in time to play with the spicy little babies.
Every year, Boyer picks a theme in which to name his new goats.
In a previous year, he chose names from the HBO show Game of Thrones, naming one of his females Sansa. While the Johnston’s were in one farm stall, Sansa could be heard as she screamed with active labor pains.
While the Johnston kids played with Chili and Curry, they eagerly waited to see if Sansa’s babies wanted to join them, however, Sansa remained in labor during their entire visit.
Boyer breeds both Nigerian Dwarfs and Nubian goats - both milk goats - on the farm and sells them as pets whenever possible. Both Chili and Curry are currently for sale, but won’t be able to be rehomed until they are eight weeks old.
Boyer expects to have upwards of 30 babies this season as he kept all of the females born on the farm two years ago in order to breed them and grow the herd, noting he typically breeds for the babies to have blue eyes. He intends to sell most, if not all of the babies this season.
In the future, Boyer hopes to expand his current barn in order to be able to host events and birthday parties, which he currently does but outside. He also is available to have a mobile petting zoo.
As a newer farm in Brandy Station, Boyer tries to make connections with other small businesses to help each other thrive. Old Trade Brewery gives farm visitors a 10% discount on their bill and, in turn, has a discount code to go to the farm.
The two businesses are in talks to come up with an agreement for Old Trade to supply the farm with its left over grain following brewing its beer. Boyer plans to use it to feed his pigs and chicken since feed costs have skyrocketed.
“It’s a huge help,” he said.
Boyer wants to help promote other local businesses to his visitors who come from Washington D.C. and Maryland.
“If there's any way for us local businesses to help each other out, we should be doing that,” Boyer said.
On the horizon, Boyer hopes to establish a CSA, a community-supported agriculture venture, with his fruit trees and forthcoming vegetable garden in order to garner more revenue.
Despite the large majority of the animals on the farm being goats, the farm has ducks, bunnies, horses, a donkey, a turkey, a pig, peacocks, a mini horse named Oscar he uses as his resident unicorn, guard dogs, Duck and Dixie the Great Pyrenees and a barn cat named Freddy Mercury.
