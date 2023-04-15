Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby 20th Anniversary Celebration

How It Started
In the summer of 2002, Tony Troilo and his sister, Frankie, were trying to decide what to do for Rosson & Troilo's 75th Anniversary; a family owned & operated business. Tony wanted to do something for the community; something that would give back for all the patronage the community had shown the family for the past 75 years.
Instead of a big anniversary sale, the Soap Box Derby came to mind. He decided that a community event involving families would be the climax of our Anniversary Celebration. After many meetings with regional and area directors, the Soap Box Derby of Culpeper was planned for the last Saturday of June of 2003. Thirty-five drivers participated in a double elimination race that took the town by storm. With the help of other area businesses, the Town of Culpeper, and many volunteers, the race was a huge success.
That year, the Culpeper Soap Box Derby was awarded "Outstanding New Race City" in Akron, OH at the All-American World Championship Race in July.
In 2005 the Culpeper Soap Box Derby Committee piloted the FIRST EVER Junior
Committee of the SBD. This program has been duplicated world-wide.
The members of the Junior Committee are between the ages of 13 and 21, and take on the same responsibilities and goals as the adult SBD Committee. The Junior Committee is a Mentorship similar to Big Brother/Big Sister program.
These young adults help bridge the gap between our younger drivers and the rest of the Derby community. Our Junior Committee helps run our Driver's Clinics, and takes a responsible leadership role in all derby activities. They learn Leadership and how to handle themselves in a respectable manner that we all are proud of, while our younger drivers learn from them. Our program is a big success and has become a major part of our Derby Program.
By 2007, the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby had increased participation to 119 drivers, and is now ranked "2nd Largest Derby in the World."
That year, our very own Paul Bates, chairman of SBD Inspection/Clinic committee, was asked to join the elite group of officials at the 2007 All-American World Championship Race in Akron; better known as the "A-Team."
Once in Akron, Paul helped inspect, weigh cars, help with construction adjustments, and then help officiate and run the World Championship Race. He has since been named to the National Race Commission of the International Soap Box Derby, Inc.
In 2008, we claimed the Largest Derby in the World with 154 drivers! AND realized that we needed to build a permanent tract facility to accommodate our growing participants, cars and equipment needed to host a SBD race (ramps, timers, parts, weights, etc.)
Every year since 2003, all three (or four) champions of each division (Super Kids
Champion is our 4th if racing), and their families, are awarded travel expenses for the race week in Akron, Ohio for the All-American World Championship Race complements of area sponsors.
Starting in 2009, thru donations and volunteer hours, work began on our permanent track facility - adjacent to the Culpeper County Transfer Station off of Laurel Valley Rd.
In the spring of 2012, a Grand Opening was held, and our Track was named, PAUL BATES RACEWAY, and introduced to the public, the site of all future soap box derby activities of the PASBD.
Since our inception, the PASBD has continued to bring home national accolades and awards from the International Soap Box Derby during the World Championship Races.
To include 5 World Champions
- Brandon Feagan - Rally Masters World Champion 2008
- Sean Brown - Rally Super Stock World Champion 2010
- Gabrielle Beville - Rally Stock World Champion 2011
- Joey Kratochvil - Local Stock World Champion 2014
- Mason Breedon - Local Stock World Champion 2016
Currently, Local Race Director, Sheila Rutherford is getting local drivers ready for our Local Derby on June 17. If you or someone you know is interested in racing in this year’s Derby, please contact Sheila at 540-229-4714.
I am currently overseeing our Educational Programs welcoming visiting families from up & down the East Coast to Paul Bates Raceway, during our Spring & Fall Soap Box Derby Rallies.
We send out a BIG Thank YOU to our Many Volunteers, Car Owners, Trophy Owners and Race Day Sponsors!
The first winners
Dustin Olinger and Treavor Bates, now in their 30s, remember the fond times they had racing in the Soap Box Derby and have the trophies to prove it.
Olinger was 13-years-old when he learned from his dad about this new opportunity to build and race cars.
“It was a little project for us to do together for some bonding time,” he said. “We just ran with it.”
Olinger, who now works as a mechanic, remembers he wasn’t nervous on race day, but recalls things getting more exciting as the final runs began.
When all was said and done, he earned the first ever Super Stock race award.
Alongside him in another category was Treavor Bates, who was 10-years-old and the grandson of Paul Bates, who later became the namesake of the Derby’s official track. Bates was competing in the smaller car races known as the Stock division.
“As a 10-year-old, getting to build your own car and race it, it sounded like a dream come true,” he said.
Bates remembers feeling nervous but also excited. He didn’t feel as though he was competing against the other kids until they met at the starting line.
The nerves paid off for Bates when he won his division.
Following their wins, Olinger and Bates headed to the world championship in Akron, Ohio.
“Akron was pretty cool and pretty exciting,” Olinger said.
Bates said it seemed like such a “humongous trip.”
Both also remembered a special trip they took in the air on the Goodyear Blimp.
Lover’s lane
In 2008, Brandon Feagan became the Rally Masters World Champion, but little did he know, this trophy wouldn’t be the only prize he would get from participating in Soap Box Derby.
Feagan met his now wife, Danielle, when the two of them started to spend time together at the track.
Even though the pair had gone to middle and high school together, they didn’t exactly like each other, Danielle recalled.
Although Brandon began racing since middle school, Danielle became interested in 10th grade when her little sister began to race.
“My competitive nature forced me into racing too,” she said.
It was only when the two got out of previous relationships did they finally get together and debut their relationship to their Derby family at a fundraising banquet.
The pair got engaged in 2015 and married the next year. Nowadays, the couple waits for their two young children to be of race age.
