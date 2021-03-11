The Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby Foundation, Inc. recently awarded its annual $1,000 Carol Anne Brown–Andrew Windland Scholarship to Titus Konold, a 2020 graduate of Culpeper County High School.
While Konold is a past soapbox derby champion, he has more importantly spent the past five years giving his time at almost every racing event and derby activity hosted by the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby Foundation.
His hours of volunteering have included track maintenance, mentoring first-time drivers, helping during public and private schools' STEM educational activities and score keeping during races and rallies. He has also assisted young drivers and parents in learning the ropes of soap box derby racing.
“When we send out a call for help, he is always there with a helping hand and a smile on his face," a Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby news release says. "His selfless dedication and volunteer hours are most appreciated by all at Paul Bates Raceway.”
