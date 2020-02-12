By Jeff Say
Culpeper Times Staff Writer
Cub Scout and Boy Scout Troop 550 hosted its annual Pinewood Derby Saturday, with more than 30 scouts racing for bragging rights.
“The kids look forward to it,” Troop leader Robert Van Nostrand said.
He said the kids love the competition and creativity that comes with the Pinewood Derby.
“They have some great designs,” Van Nostrand said. “I look at some of them and go ‘I’m glad you have some helpful parents.’”
The highlights this year included a “banana car,” a Pokemon car and a scout from Troop 196 built a car that looked like a Pinewood Derby track - complete with little cars racing down it.
Van Nostrand said the adults look forward to the race as much as the kids and that was evident as the annual First Responders race drew in competitors such as the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Melvin White, Ashley Banks and Mike Grant from the Culpeper Police Department, Chief Doug Monaco and his volunteers from Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department and the Culpeper 911 Center.
Van Nostrand also thanked Taft Construction for hosting an area the kids used as a workshop this year.
Held at the American Legion Post #330, this year’s winner was Jacob Grimes.
The American Legion has several projects the troop is working on - from building a campsite out back, to revitalizing the horseshoe pits to fixing up a shed. It keeps Troop 550 busy and they love it.
