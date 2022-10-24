Motorists around Culpeper will be unable to miss the Culpeper Town Police Department’s newly wrapped patrol car, celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Culpeper’s own Pamper Me Pink event.
“Who has not been touched by cancer?” asked Police Chief Chris Jenkins. “I don’t think there’s anybody.”
The car, which will be patrolling as usual, is wrapped in pink, adorned with a number for donations to the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund.
The Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund provides funds for free mammograms and follow-up imaging to women and men of financial need via UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center.
The fund has provided hundreds of mammograms at no cost to members of the community.
“Pepperberries and folks have done a marvelous job over the years, bringing attention to cancer and to help raise a lot of money,” Jenkins said.
In 2005, Pepperberries owner Sharon Clark launched Pamper Me Pink through a partnership with UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, an annual event that focuses on women’s health and pampering.
The patrol car was wrapped courtesy of Xpress Copy and Design owner Jonathan James and his recently acquired car wrapping business Wrap-It-Up Design in Fredericksburg.
After becoming virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Pamper Me Pink will be back in-person this year from 5-8:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper.
“I’m so excited,” Clark said. “I’m pumped. I have that adrenaline thing going.”
“I’m just psyched.”
Visitors will be pampered with such activities as chair massages, hand wax treatments, health education, food, music and more.
Ali Mahjoub, MD will be the educational speaker at this year’s event. Mahjoub treats patients with a wide variety of hematologic and oncologic disorders with a special interest in breast cancer among men.
Clark started Pamper Me Pink when she noticed customers at her downtown shop was patronized by primarily women and felt the need to give to the community who welcomed her so warmly.
To donate to the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund, call 540-829-4327 to use a credit/debit card or make checks payable to “Pamper Me Pink Fund” and mail to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, Attn: Cashier, 501 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701.
