Although Maroon Solar revised its conditional use permit application that seeks permission to construct a 970-acre solar farm off Raccoon Ford Road, the Culpeper County Planning Commission remains unsatisfied with the company’s proposal.
During a March 10 meeting that lasted just over three hours, the commission recommended that the application be denied. The vote came after over 15 individuals spoke during a public hearing. Well over half of the speakers opposed the project.
The recommendation will go before the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, which will make the ultimate decision whether to grant the permit. In November, the commission also recommended denial of Maroon Solar's original application. That first request never went before the supervisors as the company pulled its request shortly after the planners recommended denial.
In January, the company submitted a revised application.
Project size
Maroon Solar’s proposal more than quintuples the county’s solar farm guidelines stipulating that solar farms should not exceed 300 acres. The county is currently in the process of reviewing its land-use policies regarding solar projects. The revised application does not modify the project's size, which has been a major concern of planning staff.
The company addresses concerns over the project's size in its application, saying: "While the staff report criticizes the application for exceeding 300 acres as being principally a “financial” decision, as if that were a negative consideration, the County must also consider that it is simply not cost-effective to construct such facilities on 300 acres, and at the same time penalize private landowners and the County itself, both of which could benefit greatly from participation in valuable clean energy projects." David Stoner, a development consultant for Maroon’s North Carolina-based parent company Strata Solar, noted during the meeting that the county's 300-acre policy is a guideline, not a requirement.
Application revisions
Changes in the revised application include construction spanning three phases compared to the former timeline in which the project would have been completed in one phase over a single construction season. Each phase may take up to one year compared to the previously envisioned 18-month timeline.
Since construction would occur in about 300-acre increments, Stoner said the company believes this revision closely aligns with the intent of the land-use policy. He added that one large, non-visible project would be better for the county than several solar farms scattered about in perhaps more visible locations.
Commissioner Cindy Thornhill said she is not comfortable with construction lasting three years, as that is three years worth of noise.
"This is not any better than it was....there's just a lot of what-ifs," she said, noting that many questions would remain unanswered until a site plan is submitted.
County Planning Director Sam McLearen said planning staff is indeed concerned with noise during construction, an issue that would not remain after construction. He also noted the project would not present a great visual impact to surrounding neighbors as it is isolated and surrounded by timber.
The revised application also includes the relocation of the project's substation so it is located internally within the site compared to the previously proposed location about 1,800 feet off Raccoon Ford Road.
Company representatives said this should eliminate a majority of construction traffic on Racoon Ford Road as just about a half-mile of the road will be used.
Size remains a concern
When it came time to vote, Commissioner Raymond Zegley noted Maroon Solar has submitted many changes. Some of those amendments came at the last minute and he expressed a desire for a final application. He added that commission is bound by the policies on the county's books and the project is too big.
Planning Commission Chairman Sanford Reaves Jr. agreed, saying "the size of it just doesn't comply with the policy." Noting that the planning commission is an advisory board, Reaves said the size is the only reason he opposes the project.
He noted that renewable energy is the way of the future and he does support solar power. He added that he is a big proponent of land rights.
Reaves noted that the county is working on a new land ordinance, which will hopefully make it easier for landowners to do as they please with their land.
Planning Commissioner Laura Rogers noted the project's location and character does not align with the county's comprehensive plan.
This story will be updated in the coming days with additional details from the planning commission's meeting. The complete story will appear in the 3/18 edition of the Culpeper Times.
