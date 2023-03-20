Planning commission recommends new Stevensburg housing subdivision

During a March 8 meeting, Culpeper County’s Planning Commission voted nearly unanimously to recommend approval of a 31-lot subdivision for single family dwellings to the Board of Supervisors.
A request by Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC via Christopher Fisher, North Ridge Estates is a proposed 31-lot subdivision for single family detachment homes in the Stevensburg Magisterial District. It contains a total of 31.8 acres.
The commission reviewed the subdivision plan to determine whether the request coincided with county standards and codes before recommending approval or denial to the Board of Supervisors.
After giving a review of the project, Culpeper County Director of Planning and Zoning Sam McLearen brought forth the recommendation from VDOT that a taper be put in place in the community. VDOT recommended a 200-foot taper despite a taper not being required to be put in place, according to their standards.
Bruce Reese with Legacy Engineering stated that they were working with VDOT, offering a 100-foot taper as a compromise.
“They really wanted a connection that we proffered out,” Reese said, again stating that VDOT has not given its complete approval.
According to President of Legacy Engineering Sara Fila, “the street should be up to 24-feet wide across which will accommodate up to 2,00 vehicles (per day)”.
The community will have a 5-foot sidewalk and 40-foot driveway for each residence, and the HOA would restrict parking on the street.
“‘You assume that they're going to park in a garage and or drive way,” Fila said, referring to the single family dwellings.
There were concerns about parking during holidays, but they were eased noting that small exceptions would be made. The division will be a state maintained street and its regulations will be enforced by the sheriff’s department.
“It’s connected to 865 which will be the primary entrance off of Chestnut Fork Road,” McLearen said.
The subdivision will have one entrance upon primary construction, but a second entrance from 229 is included in future improvement plans.
The community includes a pedestrian path that would allow pedestrians access to sidewalks on Ira Hoffman Road near Culpeper County High School, allowing access to town and schools. Also noted was the streets could accommodate school buses.
Fila pointed out to the board that the subdivision would contain no streetlights, and noted that no outdoor amenities were planned to be built.
Commission member Lance Kilby questioned whether any environmental studies had been done on the area.
“I'm just wondering if back where the pond is if there is any aquatic plant material or anything that stems beyond the perennial stream.”
McLearen explained that there had been no testing done other than the normal erosion and sediment plan of control, but that that plan was up to standards. In addition, he reminded the commission that the wetlands and floodplains of the area had been delineated.
The subdivision is still working with VDOT and seeking DEQ approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.