What will it take for you to believe?
I have been blessed in my life to experience the power of Jesus. Just before people have died, I’ve seen their eyes wide open, smiles come upon their faces, and their arms extend upwards toward heaven. There were instances I witnessed individuals stop breathing, and suddenly come back to life during prayer. And there were encounters with people being healed and demons driven out in the name of Christ. What will it take for you to believe?
The season of Easter is upon us. Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Jesus is God’s Son, whom the Lord sent to die on the cross for our sins and provide us new life. Maybe you are saying to yourself, “Is this account real?” “Isn’t it just a story or fable?”
One night, I was called to Rome Memorial Hospital in Rome, New York, because the heart of one of my church members was shutting down. The medical staff moved us into another room for privacy as death was near. The hours ticked away into the early morning. We continued to pray, even though the heart function was in the single digits. As the family members and I struggled to stay awake, I thought I heard words, and they grew louder and louder. This is what I heard, “What am I doing in this bed?” I awoke out of my tiredness and told the family members what transpired. Immediately, I ran out to tell the doctors and nurses. They dashed into the room and ushered us out. After a thorough examination they came out, and with a dazed look upon their faces, told us that this woman had resurrected, and her heart was beating normally. When we gathered back around the bedside, the woman told us that she heard me praying, but felt herself dying and slipping away. But instead, was brought back to life.
What will it take for you to believe?
I’m not sure how you feel about Jesus. Maybe you struggle to believe in him because you do not like what he says. Maybe you struggle to believe in him because you do not want to surrender or submit. Maybe you struggle to believe in him because you’ve experienced death and wonder why it had to happen. Maybe you struggle to believe in him because you do not think that you are doing anything wrong in your life. Maybe you struggle to believe in him because you feel worthless and guilty. Maybe you struggle to believe in him because you have been hurt and wounded in the church or harbor disdain for the hypocrisy of Christians. And maybe you struggle to believe in him because you think that you must live a perfect and flawless life.
I’m not asking you to believe in a certain church or doctrine. Simply, I’m asking you to believe in Jesus. The only one who can provide hope and strength for our lives.
My ancestors on my father’s side of the family were atheists. My great grandfather, Fred Hales, did not believe, as he built up riches on earth. While others suffered during the Great Depression, he bought new cars, farms, and people’s assets in the closed banks. He was even willing to short-change his own family members. What a gem.
But thankfully my dad was different. Far from perfect, he led a life of service to his country and community. He was full of love and affection toward his family. Every morning, he humbled himself at the kitchen table praying to Christ and reading God’s Word. At a young age he succumbed to metastasized colon cancer. I had the privilege of spending time with him in his last week of life. As he traveled in and out of consciousness from the immense pain, he kept saying, “Jesus.” “Jesus is taking care of me.”
Easter is here, and Christ has risen from the dead to provide us abundant life. Please, please, consider opening your hearts and minds to faith in the Lord. Do not let the world persuade you differently. Jesus is the gift that will keep on giving day after day, week after week, month after month, and year after year.
What will it take for you to believe?
