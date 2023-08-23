Police association endorses Chilton for Culpeper County Sheriff

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association announced Wednesday its endorsement for Tim Chilton, the independent candidate for Culpeper County Sheriff.
“I’ve been an SSPBA member since the founding of the chapter in Culpeper," Chilton, a 26-year law enforcement veteran and current Deputy Chief of the Culpeper Police Department, said. "They look out for law enforcement officers by fighting for better and safer working conditions. They had some great questions and concerns, and I’m honored to be endorsed by them. Their confidence in me and my campaign is just another sign that this campaign has great momentum and Culpeper citizens are ready for a change in leadership.”
The Virginia Police Benevolent Association is a division of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which represents more than 67,000 law enforcement officers that work at the local, state and federal levels.
“The panel concentrated questions on experience, accountability, budget transparency, technology integration, and fairness for deputies," said President
of Virginia Police Benevolent Association Joe Woloszyn. "Tim Chilton not only satisfied the panel’s questions, but he also had the training and experience to support the answers to make positive changes in the future."
"Culpeper County deserves the leadership that Tim Chilton can bring to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. We encourage all voters to vote Tim Chilton on November 7th."
The endorsement panel was staffed by members of the Culpeper Chapter and the Virginia State Police Chapter of the VAPBA.
To learn more about Chilton, view his Facebook page, Tim Chilton for Culpeper County Sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.