The Culpeper Police Department recently earned its sixth national advanced accreditation certification from the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
CALEA is a voluntary international program that demonstrates a department's commitment to excellence, while serving its citizens and showing that the agency meets nationally established best practices, according to a police department news release.
Of Virginia’s 340 law enforcement agencies, 34 are accredited while even fewer received the advanced accreditation. To receive advanced accreditation, departments must meet 484 standards outlined by CALEA, establish written directives for the standards and prove compliance with those directives.
Police Chief Chris Jenkins noted that CALEA accreditation “is truly the gold standard in public safety and a true testament to the hard work that the men and women of this agency do each day in our community.” He explained the accreditation serves as a “report card” illustrating that the department meets national standards.
“We will continue to evaluate the services we deliver, meet with citizens and stakeholders of our community, and listen to them in a continuing effort to make us a better law enforcement agency,” he said.
In the process to become accredited, Jenkins, Maj. Chris Settle and Support Manager Stacey Nicholson appeared before a three-member panel of CALEA commissioners to answer questions about the department and its operations. The commissioners reviewed an assessment report prepared by a two-member team of law enforcement professionals from outside of Virginia.
Dr. Michael Webb, a senior core facility member at Capella’s School of Public Service and a retired officer, wrote a 25-page report after conducting 31 interviews and reviewing the department’s policies, practices and procedures. The department voluntarily requested that the assessment team focus on the agency’s use of force policies and reporting, officer wellness, technology, recruitment and retention, and community outreach.
Anthony Purcell, CALEA’s president, noted that advanced accreditation is not easy to receive as it requires “a rigorous review and evaluation” of departments along with the adoption of policy and procedural changes. Additionally, agencies commit to ongoing reviews to ensure adherence to that long list of standards.
With an advanced accreditation, Purcell added that the community should be confident that the department has gone above and beyond and is “operating under the highest standards in public safety.”
