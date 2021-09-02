Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s summer concert featuring 80s tribute band The Reflex has been rescheduled for Sept. 2.
The concert was postponed on Aug. 26 due to weather.
The band’s goal is to recreate the sound, vibe and look of 80s mega-bands and one-hit wonders crowds love. The Reflex offers a full-on retro experience with a diverse set list of classic 80s hits.
All previously issued tickets for the concert are redeemable for the rescheduled date.
CRI kicked off their first 3rd Thursday Concert in August 2002. Taking place directly in front of the Depot, CRI is dedicated to enhancing, celebrating and enriching Culpeper’s Downtown.
Advance tickets are available for $10 per concert and kids are free.
For more information please contact Culpeper Renaissance at (540) 825-4416 or crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or visit us at www.culpeperdowntown.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.