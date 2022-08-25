Over 80 residents lost power Thursday morning after a helicopter contracted by an Atlanta-based freight railroad company accidentally cut power lines along Brandy Road in Culpeper.
Dave Willett, an employee of a business in the vicinity of the incident, shot video of the helicopter - outfitted with a long piece of trimming equipment - as it flew above the tree line near 16390 Brandy Road. A few seconds after the video begins, the helicopter can be seen jolting backwards, seemingly becoming tangled in the power line.
When the line was cut, a spotter at ground level notified the pilot and established a safety perimeter, said Connor Spielmaker, media relations manager for railroad company Norfolk Southern. Dominion Energy was contacted to make repairs.
According to Craig Carper, a spokesperson with Dominion Energy, the line was cut at 10:36 a.m., causing 83 customers to lose power. By 2:43 p.m., however, power was restored.
In order to maintain its right-of-way, Norfolk Southern contracts tree trimming services to clear branches and ensure safe passage of trains.
A helicopter is flown with trimming equipment securely suspended from the bottom of it to cut the branches, Spielmaker continued. The operation includes a spotter at ground-level to identify obstacles in the path of the equipment.
"Safety is a top priority for us, and we’re working with the contractor to review the circumstances," Spielmaker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.