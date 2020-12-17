This winter’s first snowfall resulted in a continuing blackout at 2,263 Culpeper locations through Thursday evening. If all goes as planned, all county residents should have power back by sometime Friday.
In total, about 11,220 electric customers lost power in Culpeper as a result of the snow. That included 8,220 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers and 3,000 Dominion Power customers.
As of Thursday evening, 2,133 REC customers in Culpeper remained without power, according to Casey Hollins, the company’s director of communications and public relations.
In REC’s entire coverage area, there were over 21,000 customers without power as a result of the snow and about 7,400 remained lightless as of Thursday evening. Remaining outages in Culpeper, northwest Spotsylvania, Orange, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock and Fauquier, Hollins said, should be restored by late Friday.
“To speed up the restoration process, since this morning REC has increased its workforce in the field, bringing 32 mutual aid crews totaling over 130 line workers from neighboring electric cooperatives and contractors,” Hollins said Thursday night.
Hollins thanked REC customers for their patience as the company continues deploying all of its available resources.
Audrey Cannon, Dominion Energy’s communication specialist, explained the snow caused significant damage including broken polls and downed wires. With crews “working around the clock,” she said about 130 Dominion customers in Culpeper remained without power as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lights should be back on by the end of Friday at the latest, she said.
For information regarding specific addresses, Dominion customers can visit DominionEnergy.com.
A REC news release notes that people should stay at least 10 feet away from downed powerlines and anything that might be touching one. Downed power lines should be reported to REC at 800-552-3904 or to 911.
Additionally, the release urges people to unplug appliances that may have been on when the power outage began.
