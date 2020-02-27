40 Ways in 40 Days is catching on at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper with hopes of becoming infectious and spreading throughout the community.
Kelly Bennett, coordinator of youth ministry and adult evangelization at Precious Blood, is spearheading this crusade which kicked off the beginning of the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday, February 26. The purpose of the crusade is to encourage people to be intentional in sharing Jesus with others.
A portion of Bennett’s job at Precious Blood is to find ways to effectively share the Good News. Bennett referred to a quote, commonly attributed to St. Francis of Assisi, which says, “preach the Gospel at all times and when necessary use words.”
“With that thought in mind, I wanted to help our parish come up with things to do during the 40 days of Lent to show the love of Jesus,” said Bennett. She further explained that often during Lent people give things up but said it is just as important to be intentional about the things we do during Lent.
Bennett encourages everyone to embrace the 40 Ways in 40 Days mentality in preparation for Easter which culminates the Lenten season. The common theme of this crusade is to challenge everyone to show Jesus to someone every day through words, thoughts, prayers or actions.
“It’s a nice reminder of calling people back to intentional Christianity. Instead of random acts of kindness they are intentional,” said Bennett quickly adding that this is NOT a new concept.
“There are other concepts out there that are very similar,” she said. “At the advice of [Precious Blood] Father Kevin Walsh, I am delegating and motivating our parish to embrace action this Lent,” said Bennett.
But that’s not all; she is encouraging the community to embrace the 40 Ways in 40 Days crusade as well. There will be a link on the church website, pbcconline.com, where crusade participants can post about their intentional acts of kindness during Lent.
Bennett said folks can also search them on Facebook and she invites everyone to visit their page and post their acts of kindness. She plans to be visible out in the community throughout the next weeks raising awareness for the crusade and is excited to see the effects it will have within the Precious Blood parish and throughout the community.
“Hopes are high that this will be a public reminder of the significance of Lent in our lives,” said Bennett.
