Effective Oct. 1, all facilities formerly owned by Novant Health UVA Health System have been renamed to align with UVA Health, which became its sole owner on July 1.
This includes all acute care facilities, ambulatory and outpatient locations, and medical group offices throughout the Northern Virginia and Culpeper areas, UVA Health said in a news release.
The three hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper are now doing business as:
- UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- UVA Culpeper Medical Center
"Our brand evolution, including updating facility signage, websites, forms, workwear and other materials will continue throughout 2022," said Al Pilong, chief executive officer of UVA Health's facilities in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. "We appreciate our community's patience and understanding as we work through this ongoing process."
UVA Health called the named changes a milestone in the ongoing ownership transition for the community health system announced earlier this year.
"It's a reminder that physicians, advanced practice providers and team members throughout Northern Virginia and Culpeper are now united with UVA Health to deliver high quality care to patients in our communities," the release said. "Expanding the scope of UVA Health will provide more opportunities for patients to access clinical trials examining potential breakthrough treatments and better support highly specialized care for patients across Virginia."
For more information about the ownership change, visit UVAHealthUnited.com.
UVA Health has become the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System and its hospitals in…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.