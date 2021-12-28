Error! There was an error processing your request.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega is running for U.S. Congress.

Vega, a Republican representing the Coles District, announced her candidacy for the newly configured 7th Congressional District on Tuesday night.

“From Prince William to Culpeper, Virginians are being pummeled by the current policies and decisions coming out of DC,” Vega wrote on Facebook. “Our system of checks and balances was created for such a time as this when disastrous one-party rule no longer served the best interests and will of the people.”

Vega, who was first elected in 2019, is a Prince William County sheriff’s deputy and former county police officer. She previously served in the Alexandria and Manassas Park police departments.

On Monday, the Virginia Supreme Court approved Congressional and General Assembly districts. The court took over the redistricting, required after the 2020 Census, because the state’s redistricting commission could not reach agreement on new maps.

Prince William County will be split practically down the middle in Congressional representation between the 7th and 10th districts. The initial proposed map put Prince William entirely in the 7th district.

Prince William County is currently split among the 1st, 10th and 11th districts.

The new 7th District, which currently encompasses a swath of Central Virginia west of Richmond, would shift northeast and encompass eastern Prince William, Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who lives in Henrico County, just outside Richmond. However, congressional representatives are not required to live in their district.

Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef and former Dels. Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala Ayala, both of Prince William, have been circulated as potential Democratic candidates in the 7th District.

Republican State Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County had previously announced a campaign in the 7th District. Reports indicated she is waiting for the maps to be finalized before deciding if she would stay in that campaign.

Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson has announced her plans to run in the new 10th District, which will cover western Prince William, southern Fairfax County, Manassas, Manassas Park and all of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

Manassas Council member Theresa Coates Ellis also has announced plans to run in the district, which is represented by Democrat Jennifer Wexton.