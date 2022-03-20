As a part of its Community Conversations series, Germanna Community College will be hosting bestselling author and professor Dr. Ibram X. Kendi as he talks about race in the workplace at 7 p.m. on March 21.
Kendi is a New York Times bestselling and National Book Award-winning author of "How to Be an Antiracist" and Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University. Kendi’s lectures are sharp, informative, and hopeful, serving as a strong platform for any institution’s discussions on racism and being antiracist.
He’ll lead a moderated discussion on how to have productive conversations about race in the workplace, civic engagement in the fight for racial justice, and ways to dismantle racist workplace policies. The talk is free and open to all.
Registration for the talk can be done online at https://www.germanna.edu/conversations/.
It is sponsored by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.
