Professor and author Dr. Shaun Harper will speak at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 as part of Germanna Community College’s Community Conversations series.
Entitled, “Teaching and Relational Practices for Underserved Students,” Harper will discuss how creating a classroom climate of success for underserved students can lead to more equitable outcomes for all students.
Harper has worked with over 400 businesses in matters related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, authored 12 books and over 100 articles, and has been featured or quoted in The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
Harper is founder and director of the Race and Equity Center, University Professor, and Provost Professor of Education and Business at the University of Southern California.
Germanna Community Conversations are a series of free educational events exploring timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts.
Our Community Conversations are moderated by Dr. Scott Ackerman, Coordinator for Teaching and Learning at Germanna Community College.
All events are free and open to all.
