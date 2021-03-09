The town will continue offering tap fee-related incentives to apartment developers in the downtown area. Tap fees are the charges incurred to connect new water and sewer installations to the town's system.
On March 9, the Culpeper Town Council unanimously approved the extension of an incentive program launched in 2018 due to a shortage of downtown apartment space and lacking historical documentation related to grandfathered tap fee privileges.
Assistant Town Manager Jim Hoy said 31 new downtown apartments have been developed since 2018 with no negative impacts to water and utility service.
With a known demand for apartments in Culpeper, Councilman Keith Price said future conversations should focus on possibly extending the program to other areas.
Councilman Jon Russell said he would like the program to apply to accessory dwelling units such as detached garages since tap fees are often one obstacle preventing renovations.
Town Manager Chris Hively said there are some limitations on how far the town can extend the program, as tap fees are supposed to buy a developer into the system and fund necessary infrastructure improvements needed to support growth. The downtown area, he said, already had the infrastructure to support additional density when the incentive program was launched.
“That may not be the case, especially if you extend the program to the far reaches of the system. Then you’re not really paying for the impact to the utility...That’s not to say this can’t be modified, but those are some limitations that should be looked at to make sure we are meeting the intent of what the tap fees are for,” he said.
During a meeting lasting just under 15 minutes, the town council also:
- Approved the $28,00 purchase of Ford Transit Connect XLT Wagon for Culpeper Media Network to replace a 2002 Ford Windstar with over 95,000 miles.
- Adopted a resolution requesting maintenance payments from the Virginia Department of Transportation for Standpipe Road, Snowbush Court, Magnolia Circle and Juniper Drive in the Magnolia Green subdivision. This will result in a $20,884 estimated annual revenue increase for the town.
- Awarded a $19,442 contract to Arthur Construction for the installation and improvement of crosswalks and sidewalks on Sunset Lane and North Main Street.
- Authorized Hively to sign agreements with VDOT for a sidewalk extension on Ira Hoffman Lane and Sperryville Pike.
- Authorized the treasurer to write off uncollected personal property taxes from 2015 totaling $23,533.
- Approved the extension of a lease allowing It’s About Thyme to continue using the town-owned alleyway for outdoor dining.
- Re-appointed Doris Clatterbuck to the public transportation board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.