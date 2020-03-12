These property transfers for February 2020 were provided by the Culpeper County Assessor’s Office. Appreciation is extended to W. Jason Kilby and his staff.
February Top Dollar Deal: Cedar MTN District, $925,000. The printing of this list is made possible by ReMax Crossroads of Culpeper. Total: 73
Catalpa District
2/3: Gough, James and Wife to Fewell, Mark and Wife; 5.00 acres located at 11100 Homeland RD, $87,500
2/4: Ironwood Investments LLC to Dakis, Crystal; .35 acres located at 11439 Sperryville PIKE, $225,000
2/4: Clarity Homes LLC to Scogin, Christina; 1.75 acres located near Turner LN, $70,900
2/4: Baker, Joyce Wharton to Adams, Avery D and Other; 1.04 acres located at 9625 Roys LN, $209,700
2/6: Wright, Tina M to Vaneeckhout, Linda Christine; .6 acres located at 10701 Eggbornsville RD, $179,900
2/10: Mills, Jerry L and Others to Trigon Homes LLC; 7.24 acres located near Black Bear TRL, $68,000
2/12: Country View Homes LLC to Myers, Chris and Wife; 2.58 acres located at 11725 Alum Springs RD, $359,000
2/12: Prof-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust to Pullen, Alden J and Other; 2.63 acres located at 12600 Dutch Hollow RD, $104,900
2/14: Thompson, Wilbur C JR to Morgan, Mary Reeves; 1.2 acres located near Rixeyville RD, $50,000
2/18: Sanford & Sons Construction to Cottoms, Christina and Husband; 1.86 acres located at 15313 Pulliam LN, $310,000
2/19: Clark, William H JR to Stiffler, Jayson; Multiple parcels located near Gooseberry LN, $355,000
2/21: Jefferson Homebuilders INC to Beninati, Noel F; 5.09 acres located at 12395 Eggbornsville RD, $329,900
2/24: Brown, Robert J and Wife to Young, Jay Martin and Wife; 10.38 located near Stonehouse Mtn RD, $135,000
2/26: The Miller Company Realtors to Earth Matters Lawns & Landscapes INC; Multiple parcels located near Woodland Church RD, $150,000
Catalpa Town District
2/19: Thomas, Jane B to Konopka, Thomas A; .23 acres located at 410 Queen St, $285,900
2/20: Masters, Christian Y and Wife to Phillips, Scarlett R and Husband; .27 acres located at 1101 Jackson ST, $255,000
2/20: Walsh, Christina to Kovner, Christy Miles; .24 acres located at 240 Queen ST, $239,950
Cedar MTN District
1/1: Green Leaf Land & Timber LLC to Ortiz-Eloisa, Silvestre and Wife; 5.00 acres located near Old Orange RD, $92,500
1/3: Vance, Louis Scott and Wife to Rowles, Kevin Mark and Wife; 1 acre located at 9145 White Dove WAY, $355,000
1/6: Landon, Jean B to Gilmore, Robert D and Wife; 3.36 acres located at 19507 Clair Manor DR, $375,000
1/15: Money Source INC to SR&BN Investments INC; 1 acre located at 18141 S Merrimac RD, $180,920
1/21: Campbell, Clarence C III to Hegyi, Bruce R and Wife; 75.75 acres located near Twin Mountains RD, $208,453
1/21: Halsey, Miriam L to Whitt, Kenneth P; 5.25 acres located near Old Orange RD, $100,000
1/22: Jefferson Homebuilders INC to Jordan, Christian and Wife; 2.15 acres located at 18373 S Merrimac RD, $271,839
1/24: Rand, Thad A and Wife to Kirk, Jerry Roger JR; 1.84 acres located at 23389 Cedar Ridge RD, $269,000
1/28: Gayheart, M Andrew and Other to Elias, Michael J and Wife; 10 acres located near Rachael WAY, $50,000
1/28: Orsi, Joseph V III and Wife to Rowzie, Richard and Wife; 2.71 acres located at 19211 Rolling Hills DR, $393,000
Cedar MTN Town District
2/4: Lambert, Carl E and Wife to Calabrese, Francesco; .31 acres located at 530 Mimosa ST, $220,000
2/18: Wortman, Brian and Wife to NMR Properties LLC; Townhouse located at 577 Cromwell CT, $125,000
2/18: Blue Ridge Property Management Group LLC to Graham, Eugenia; Multiple parcels located near Elizabeth ST, $268,500
2/28: Atlantic Virginia Properties LLC to Hottle, Doran R and Wife; Townhouse located at 632 Ripplebrock DR, $194,000
East Fairfax District
2/4: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Dankwa, Frederick S and Other; .20 acres located at 2114 Chestnut DR, $369,867
2/4: Clark, Harry V JR to Tiwari, Sudeshna; Townhouse located at 2248 Forsythia DR, $208,200
2/6: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Butler, Darrell and Wife; .19 acres located at 2200 Chestnut DR, $334,886
2/6: Orchuk, Jeremy E and Other to Gaskins, William M and Wife; .57 acres located at 15605 Great Bridge Ln, $434,900
2/12: Collingwood, Samuel D and Other to Komar, Matthew; Townhouse located at 2240 Forsythia DR, $218,800
2/13: Hennaman, Susan J to Easterlin, Sean Wesley and Wife; .51 acres located at 601 S East ST, $360,000
2/19: Wormley, Antoinette to Patel, Milinkumar; Townhouse located at 2114 Blue Spruce DR, $270,101
2/24: Amos, Allison Elizabeth and Husband to Ryan, John J and Wife; .25 acres located at 604 Electric AVE, $410,000
2/25: Deer Crossing LLC to Orellana, Oscar and Wife; Townhouse located at 670 Highview CT, $140,000
2/25: Hall, Rikki Vincent to Miles, Stephen J II; Townhouse located at 2160 Cottonwood LN, $ 266,000
2/25: Jones, David to Maharaj, Omadath; .17 acres located at 410 Briscoe ST, $288,000
Jefferson District
2/3: Guzek, Christopher S and Other to Ventre, Joseph Coster; 1.26 acres located at 3416 Stratford DR, $440,000
2/3: ARV Holdings LLC to Holmes, Grant A and Other; 2.33 acres located at 19199 Hidden LN, $299,900
2/5: Lee, Kirk to Beydler, William D and Wife; 26.23 acres located at 10348 Gravel RD, $575,000
2/5: Newwales LC to Saadeh Financial LLC; Multiple parcels located near Lee HWY, $426,392.84
2/7: Smoot, Joshua Nathan and Wife to MClaugherty, John Thomas; 3.78 acres located at 6477 Waterford RD, $299,900
2/10: Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Hammand, Robert; 1.1 acres located at 3410 Southhampton DR, $341,114
2/12: BGS Homes INC to Zube, Allison M and Other; 8.74 acres located at 7110 Lakota RD, $540,000
2/24: Marshall, Hope A and Others to Massey, Roger Dane and Other; 4.17 acres located at 6245 Old Glory LN, $314,500
2/25: Hancock, Stephen James to Taquino-Alcina, Michelle Dawn and Husband; 10 acres located at 18326 Dogwood Trail DR, $480,000
2/28: Mullins, Patricia Ann to Bolin, Mark G II; 6.06 acres located at 6047 Waterford RD, $295,000
2/28: Freedom Mountain LLC to Scalon, Sean Patrick and Other; 1.67 acres located at 5454 Rixeyville RD, $205,900
Salem District
2/3: CTS Properties LLC to Fay, Gary J; 3.37 acres located near Randolph TRL, $100,000
2/19: SONA INC to Bird, Kimberly S; 3.75 acres located at 10353 Quartz AVE, $505,341
2/20: Shrader, Kimberly Diibon and Other to Schneider, Norma R and Other; 2 acres located at 15159 Rillhurst DR, $440,000
Stevensburg District
2/4: McGlone, Dennis R and Other to Guzek, Meagan and Husband; 11.21 acres located at 11044 Gravel RD, $562,000
2/5: Benford, Wilbur J and Wife to Simmons, Michael and Wife; 2.75 acres located near Stevensburg RD, $21,500
2/7: Marems LLC to Brenco Properties LLC; 3.65 acres located near Bennett RD, $348,100
2/10: Sammis Investments LLC to Culpeper Petroleum Cooperative INC, 7.19 acres located near Fleetwood Heights RD, $1,509,354
2/18: AADE RML LLC to Gebhart, Diana Jones; 2.6 acres located at 16714 Bleak Hill RD, $290,000
2/19: Mackison, Gordon to Cummings, Luther III and Wife; .93 acres located at 14805 Poplar Forest CT, $335,000
2/21: Thomas, Marguerite to Abdo, Nida; .5 acres located at 15007 Stevensburg RD, $75,000
2/28: Lusk, Scott K and Wife to Brushwood, Sean Phillips and Wife; .59 acres located at 15011 North Ridge BLVD, $410,000
West Fairfax District
2/3: Horn, Kasey Ann to Lee, Randy JR and Wife; Townhouse located at 339 Snyder LN, $190,000
2/3: Calabrese, Francesco and Wife to Luckett, Justin and Wife; .47 acres located at 924 Langdale CT, $360,000
2/3: Schultz, Lawrence D and Other to Richardson, Nancy Rose; .3 acres located at 1032 Ridgemere LN, $298,000
2/10: Culpeper Investments LLC to NVR INC, 1.15 acres located at 833 Keswick DR, $103,000
2/11: Culpeper Investments LLC to NVR INS, .59 acres located at 908 Greengable CT, $103,000
2/12: Sommerville, Robert and Wife to Byers, Shawn A and Wife; Townhouse located at 823 Persimmon PL, $236,797
2/14: Corron, Kenneth R JR to Smyth, Richard MacFarland; .42 acres located at 211 Lesco BLVD, $240,000
2/25: Culpeper Investments LLC to NVR INC; .25 acres located at 904 Greengable CT, $103,000
2/27: SONA INC to Wichern, Philip H JR; .27 acres located at 828 Keswick DR, $412,250
