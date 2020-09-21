The town is seeking public input regarding a comprehensive overhaul of local zoning and subdivision ordinances during a 6 p.m. Sept. 29 meeting.
Salem Bush, the town’s acting director of planning and community development, explained via telephone that an-in depth overhaul of zoning ordinances is an important process because it affects many different aspects of the town.
“It really guides development within the town. It guides the density of development, the type of development that’s going to occur, what kind of land uses can go in which part of town. And that in itself drives economic activity,” he said.
Bush explained that there have been many changes, including development patterns and demographics, since the last comprehensive update to zoning ordinances was conducted in 1960.
So far, he said the town has had three advisory committee meetings during which a variety of issues were pondered including review of a drafted zoning map.
Public input so far, he said, has included meetings with an environmental group, engineers, architects, real estate agents and developers.
“There’s a process of input from a lot of different folks about what should and shouldn't change. I think one thing that would be nice is if it’s clear and concise and easier for the average person to interpret the ordinances and it is more user friendly for citizens, engineers and staff,” Bush said.
The meeting will be held at the Board of Supervisors meeting room, 302 N. Main St., where capacity is limited due to social distancing policies. Citizens may also attend the meeting virtually. It will be the first of several opportunities for citizens to share their thoughts regarding the ordinances as this process is expected to continue through mid-2021.
