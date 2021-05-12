A musical atmosphere was recently added to the hub of Culpeper as downtown visitors may be treated to piano notes while perusing the shops and restaurants around Davis Street.
The town recently unveiled its first public piano, which was donated, refurbished and painted to reflect Culpeper’s unique attractions. The town, through its Culpeper Keys program, partnered with the schools to offer a design competition for advanced art students.
The selected design, entitled “Thank you for visiting Culpeper,” was selected through an online vote and highlights the downtown love sign, area wineries, farm animals, the Blue Ridge Mountains, Davis Street and other attractions. It was designed by art student Jordan Wilson, who painted the piano over three months last summer.
“It was a big project, it’s like doing a big old painting...I figured I would just take a little bit of everything from the town and just sort of make a big collage out of it,” Wilson told Culpeper Media Network.
Wilson said the piano is almost like a mural that is a reflection of both her and her hometown.
“I think it’s really exciting. It was a lot of fun, I had a good time doing it,” she said.
The piano will remain outside for the summer and move inside the Visitors Center during the winter months and still be available to the public.
Paige Read, the town’s director of economic development and tourism, explained that Culpeper Keys program seeks to provide access to musical opportunities, foster creativity and build a sense of community.
She said the depot is a “perfect spot” for the town’s first public piano as it is the hub of the community and historic downtown.
“We are just so excited to continue to see and listen to the joy that this piano brings to Culpeper,” Read said.
A second piano has been donated to Culpeper Keys and so long as it can be fine tuned to be a functional instrument, Read said it will be placed in a yet-to-be determined location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.