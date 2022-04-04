While the earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Ancient Greece, a local man is taking the hand-to-hand combat sport and mixing it with the life skills boys may find useful as they enter into adulthood.
“We’re looking at helping people, that their identity is not formed based on what people tell them that it is,” said Chief Executive Officer of Identity Culpeper Jon Russell. “That it’s what they make it.”
Last summer, Russell, a former Culpeper Town Councilman, began renovating a garage on the opposite side of his property into a boxing gym for a charitable purpose.
The Kelly Street Boxing Club was born.
Primarily for boys coming from single parent households ages 7-17, the program will provide a spring and fall semester boxing instruction coupled with life skills training on Monday and Tuesday evenings.
Memberships are $100 per boy. Full and partial scholarships are available for low income households.
The spring semester will be from April to May and September through October for the fall semester. The club will also host a summer camp.
A maximum of 30 boys will be taught each semester. Over half of the spaces for the spring semester are full. Classes will be separated by age group.
Russell said children from foster care will also be permitted to join. Even children from “intact” families may be permitted to join in certain circumstances.
“There’s definitely variations and exceptions.”
However, balance, footwork and throwing punches won’t be the only lessons to be doled out.
“It’s not enough to teach boxing skills,” he said. “You’ve got to make it more than that.”
Russell will be teaching the boys life skills they would learn from their fathers like how to tie a tie, change oil, chop wood and balance a checkbook - things children with a father around “take for granted.”
Classes will be split into 50 minutes of boxing instruction and 30 minutes of life skill training.
Boxers won’t be competing in local competitions yet as the club is still fundraising for a boxing ring.
“Everything is kind of going to be in stages,” Russell said. “The overall goal is not competition. It’s about getting better.”
Despite not being a boxer himself, Russell has enjoyed the sport.
“I’ve always been a boxing fan, especially heavyweight boxing,” he said.
The gym, located at 405 Kelly Street, can also be rented out to other local organizations who need space for activities. There is no charge to rent the space, but for a monthly donation towards the renovation and upkeep of the club.
With a mission statement of rugged pursuits build identity, Identity Culpeper, a 501 (c)(3) organization, provides opportunities, events and programs for youth and entrepreneurs.
The nonprofit will host Culpeper’s first rodeo in September.
For more information on how to join the club, go online to https://identityculpeper.com/kelly-street-boxing-club-1.
