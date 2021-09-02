The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community Board announced it has unanimously decided to suspend inside events through the end of the year including movies, film-talkbacks, talks, plays and other performances.
“We reached this decision with resolve and disappointment, but all of us were adamant that reducing the risk of contagion is paramount,” wrote RAAC President Matthew Black in an email newsletter this week.
Black cited the increased threat of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 as a contributing factor for the decision.
“While most of you are vaccinated and we could require masks at indoor events, we feel that indoor gatherings would still create unacceptably high risks of creating spreader events,” Black continued. “We’ll reassess as more information becomes available.”
However, RAAC's Art Tour is still on for Nov. 6-7. The tour involves small numbers of visitors at a time in studios and galleries spread around the county.
However, the board decided the Friday night reception for sponsors and artists will not take place.
