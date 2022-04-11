Railroad crossings on East Spencer, East Chandler and East Stevens streets will be closed for rail maintenance, beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The roads will remain closed to all traffic until work is complete. Norfolk Southern stated the closure may stay in place up to two consecutive days.
Because of these closures, motorists will be required to take alternate routes and plan for delays because of expected traffic disruption throughout town.
If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
