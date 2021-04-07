The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force's Warbird Showcase scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Culpeper Regional Airport has been called off due to projected rain.
The event, which would included displays of World War II aircrafts, flight adventures and more, was supposed to kick off the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force's 2021 airshow season.
Another airshow is scheduled on May 22 and 23 at the Warrenton airport and the Warbird Showcase will come to the Culpeper Regional Airport July 3 and 4. It will return to Culpeper again in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.