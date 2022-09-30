A Rapidan-based business administration major works to apply her classroom lessons to the real world while she establishes her handmade clay jewelry empire, Red Willow Jewelry Co.
Laura Richard, 22, always wanted to be an artist.
Richard’s mom, Kimberly, fondly remembers her drawing constantly ever since she could hold a crayon.
While being homeschooled, Richard started selling drawings at 15 and began to sell her art on a small scale onto jewelry. Her pieces were sold at consignment while taking art classes at MAD Arts and Orange Art Center.
When it came time to choose a college major after finishing high school, Richard didn’t want to be a traditional “starving artist.”
She chose to double major in business administration as well as art at Piedmont Virginia Community College. She took classes such as painting and ceramics before COVID-19 halted all in-person art studio classes in 2020.
“I pivoted back to jewelry because it was a functional thing,” Richard said. “It was also something I could do from home, not having to use a live model or something crazy.”
She jumped in using her preferred medium: clay.
“It kind of just took off,” she continued. “It’s grown really fast.”
Products are sold at shows/festivals, local boutiques like The Salted Lemon in downtown Culpeper and online via her website www.redwillowjewelryco.com.
Another passion Richard applies to her business is her concern for the environment. She applies strategies to make her business as environmentally sustainable as possible.
Packaging is degradable and/or recyclable, where possible. Earring display cards are made from paper and function as business cards and shipping boxes are made from recycled cardboard.
Despite earrings being made from polymer clay, which is a plastic product, they are designed to have long lives.
The company will also take products back to recycle and use in new designs and customers will receive a small credit for another product.
Richard has enlisted the help of her mom and now chief operating officer as well as other local people who help pack orders and help at festivals.
The future of Richard’s business includes trying new things as well as learning and training in new artistic techniques.
When she’s not in class, doing homework, designing new products or working on her business, Richard volunteers locally to make the community a better place.
