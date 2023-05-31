Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services introduces new Mobile Outreach Program

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) Area Agency on Aging has launched its new Mobile Outreach Program to address Health Related Social Needs (HRSN) of adults 60 years of age and over who live in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties.
Initially, this program will focus on food insecurity and social isolation - two widespread concerns impacting the lives of many older adults.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity became an even more serious issue with rising food prices. An equally serious situation is social isolation among older adults, and both are especially relevant for older adults living in rural/remote areas where access to supports and services, such as transportation, are limited.
The Mobile Outreach Program of RRCS strives to connect local older adults experiencing food insecurity/hunger with community resources and provide them access to nutritious foods more easily.
“Food insecurity is especially hard on older adults. As we age, our bodies require certain nutrients to keep us healthy. Nutrition is important in every life stage, but for older adults it plays a crucial role in maintaining both physical and cognitive well-being,” said Kathleen Watson, Mobile Outreach Coordinator
at RRCS.
Watson receives calls from older adults who have experienced a significant reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits following the end of these benefits received during the pandemic.
She has been able to provide local nutrition resources and referrals and, in some cases, individuals were able to qualify for home-delivered meals through RRCS.
The Mobile Outreach Program is also working to raise awareness of the dangers of social isolation.
“Humans are social beings, by nature,” Watson said. “There is a difference between being alone and being isolated and lonely for human interaction. If someone lives alone and does not have family or friends to connect with on a regular basis, it can be detrimental for them, both emotionally and physically.”
The Mobile Outreach program will be out in the community, holding events in older adult neighborhoods and working to engage those who are interested in learning more about the many services offered by this 51-year strong organization.
To learn more about RRCS’s Mobile Outreach Program, contact Kathleen Watson at (540) 717-3477 or kwatson@rrcsb.org.
