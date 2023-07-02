Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services name change goes into effect

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) has changed its name to Encompass Community Supports, effective July 1.
The new name reflects a more inclusive and strategic plan to become a single point of entry for comprehensive mental health, substance use, developmental disability, housing, children’s and aging services in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
“We are very excited about our name change and feel the new name of Encompass Community Supports fits perfectly with what we do,” said Executive Director Jim LaGraffe. “We are still your local Community Services Board, Area Agency on Aging, Infant and Toddler Connection and Regional Housing Authority and now have a name that is more understandable, more welcoming, and more encompassing for our community.”
