Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District offers free Hepatitis A vaccines

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) will be holding a free Hepatitis A vaccination clinic for food handlers who live or work in Culpeper, Orange, or Madison counties.
The clinic is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the S.E.E. Recovery Center, 710 U.S. Ave. in Culpeper. No pre-registration is required. The first 100 people to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine during this clinic will receive a $10 gas card.
All ages are welcome to attend this clinic, but those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Funding for this clinic is provided by Culpeper Wellness Foundation.
RRHD encourages all food handlers to help keep themselves and our communities safe by getting a Hepatitis A vaccine.
Hepatitis A is a serious liver disease caused by a virus that is easily spread from person-to-person. One in four people with Hepatitis A do not have symptoms when they are contagious. It can cause serious illness lasting many months. In some cases, people die because of Hepatitis A.
Food workers should receive the Hepatitis A vaccine not only to protect themselves from the virus, but to protect their customers. Those who handle food in a public setting can spread Hepatitis A without knowing it if food is prepared while a person is infected. Hepatitis A is the only vaccine preventable food-borne illness.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include:
Nausea and vomiting
Stomach pain
Loss of appetite
Fever
Fatigue
Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)
Dark urine, pale stools (poop), and diarrhea
For more information about Hepatitis A, visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/afaq.htm.
