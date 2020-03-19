Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District says worker who commutes to Culpeper has coronavirus

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced Thursday evening that an individual who works in Culpeper County, but lives elsewhere, has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Health Department staff will be contacting people who have been identified as close contacts, who will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. To protect patient confidentiality no further information about the patient will be released.
“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, RRHD Health Director. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic.”
People should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 individuals. People who are 65 years or older, or have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise) should seriously consider staying at home. "We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus,: Kartchner said.
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, RRHD encourages the following effective behaviors:
Stay home when you are sick.
Avoid contact with sick people.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. RRHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
