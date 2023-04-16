Rappahannock resident, marketing pro celebrates a 20-year milestone

“When I founded the company, I wanted to do things a little differently, and we do,” said Mountain View Marketing President Liz Johnson. She has always paved her own way, and she leads her company with the same energy.
Johnson started Mountain View Marketing in her Warrenton home with just one assistant in February 2003. She built a team of seven remote workers – all experts in their fields – from the Piedmont, as well as across the country. Her clients have the same reach, some as far as Oregon. And in recent years, Johnson has orchestrated it all out of her home office near the Town of Washington.
Johnson said that she comes by marketing genetically, growing up in Wheeling, West Virginia with a marketing executive father. She graduated with a double major and double minor from Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia.
She moved to Washington, D.C. with one of her Chi Omega sisters and got her first marketing position. She spent 23 years in corporate marketing. Her last corporate position was working with an international team on multi-million-dollar contracts for a Dutch-owned energy consulting firm.
She was in her mid-40s, traveling so much that she missed her bed, and knew her expertise could make an impact on smaller businesses. “I wanted to be able to take a different course and I didn't want to wait too long to do that,” she said.
“I've done the large international marketing scene and I wanted to bring my 23 years of corporate experience to help small to medium-sized businesses, which I believe are the backbone of our economy,” she said.
With the Shenandoah mountains as her backdrop, she opened Mountain View Marketing to support smaller businesses. Their motto: helping clients reach new heights. She grew everything out of the Piedmont and greater DMV area to where it is now.
Johnson strategically expanded her team, clientele, and even her home office. She moved to Rappahannock County about eight years ago, chasing that country air. “I often laugh and say my next move will be to 1000 acres in Montana,” she said.
Johnson embodies gratitude and vitality. “I focus on all the blessings in my life and the wonderful things that I have… When you do that, you feel more empowered,” she said–empowered to be the only woman in male-dominated spaces, empowered to start your own company, and even empowered to do the things that have always been on your bucket list.
For Johnson, one of those things was learning the drums. She won a music lesson from a Chamber of Commerce event one year, took official lessons, and now has a drum kit embellishing her office.
She channels her inner rockstar playing Springsteen, John Mellencamp, or Hendrix. She busted out Purple Haze at a client’s party in D.C. once on his son’s drum kit. “Here I am in the black cocktail dress, heels, [and] pearls,” she said.
“I've never been one to be boxed in. I do Liz and I'm good with that,” she said. Part of doing Liz is working well past the usual 40 hours. “If I weren't passionate about it, I would find it to be a grind but I really enjoy what I do,” she said.
It’s that passion that fuels her business. She invests in her clients with free consultations and no contracts, and it comes back around – 98% of their client growth is from referrals. Johnson has stayed a step above the curve and the field of marketing has only just been catching up.
They offer a full scope of services – strategic outreach planning, branding, marketing, advertising, public relations, social media, and more. Johnson said marketing can be approached in phases too, so clients can come for one service and continue as their budget allows.
Some of their clients have been Mountain View Marketing almost since the start. Her team sees themselves as partners with their clients, shoulder-to-shoulder in growth, and there’s plenty of it – they’ve tracked an average of 28-200 percent client growth in 18 months.
“Liz is a passionate and dedicated provider of marketing services. She and her team know their stuff,” wrote Lisa Chiccehitto, of accounting firm Updegrove, McDaniel, McMullen & Chiccehitto in Warrenton and Leesburg, in a client testimonial.
“It’s the best investment we have made in our business,” said Glenn Noble, chief executive of Proudly LLC in Rockville, Md.
Whether she’s mentoring others in the marketing field or collaborating with a client, “It's really about meeting people where they are and then finding how I can bring the best value to them to help them achieve their goals and objectives,” Johnson said.
If there’s one thing to offer, “The foundation of every single successful business without exception [is] your value propositions,” she said. Value propositions show people why to choose your company, what sets you apart, and what unique things you provide clients and the local community.
What Johnson provides, what sets her apart, and why people gravitate to her are all the same thing: because she is authentically and enthusiastically herself. She loves her career, three rescue cats, and classic rock.
“Life is short, and you need to embrace what's going to bring you joy and fulfillment,” she said.
