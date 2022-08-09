The Fauquier Free Clinic will be holding their 26th Annual Rappahannock Rough Ride bike tour event on Sept. 17, starting at the Washington, VA Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
Every year, the ride invites Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock residents, as well as neighboring community members, to come together in support of local health care access.
From its first bike tour event in 1996, the Rough Ride has evolved to include a full day of activities, including pre-ride breakfast, biking, music and post-ride food and drinks.
Riders of all ages and experience levels are invited to escape the crowds and explore the beautiful backroads of Rappahannock County. There are various routes to choose from, including both gravel and paved courses available with a range of distances.
After the ride, participants and their families are invited to stick around and enjoy some
music, food and drinks from their event partners, 7 Moltin Food Truck and Pen Druid Brewing.
Go online to www.rappahannockroughride.org to learn more and register.
