Culpeper County Democratic Committee held a meet and greet event on May 21 at Mountain Run Winery for voters to interact with candidates running for office this coming election season.
Candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates for District 62 Sara Ratcliffe and candidate for Virginia Senate for District 28 Jason Ford were the featured speakers.
“One of the reasons I’m running is because I think that time and again we’ve found that the current representation here in Central Virginia isn’t really showing up for what people want,” Ratcliffe said. “
Ratcliffe earned a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University in Political Science with a concentration in U.S. domestic policy. She worked as staff to U.S. Senator J. James Exon and as a research assistant to political author and broadcaster, Elizabeth Drew. She has a 30 year career in politics.
Ratcliffe will face Del. Nick Frietas in the ballot box come November. Frietas, a Republican, was first elected to the House in 2015. He was last elected in November 2021. His current term ends on January 10, 2024.
Ratcliffe was previously defeated by Incumbent Rob Bell for the former Virginia House of Delegates District 58 in November 2021. Bell garnered 63.2% of the vote and Ratcliffe 36.7%
Her top priorities are reproductive rights, gun violence and mental health.
Ford will face off against Sen. Bryce Reeves. Reeves, a Republican, was first elected to the Senate in 2012. He was last elected in November 2019. His current term ends in 2024.
Ford graduated from the University of Mary Washington in 2020. He previously served as U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s field organizer for Culpeper and Orange counties.
“I knew throughout my entire tenure that I wanted to prioritize my life in public service,” Ford said. “It was something that was deep down inside of me.”
The Committee will be hosting monthly meetings until October featuring candidates running for local office. The schedule of speakers has yet to be finalized.
The general election for both offices will take place on Nov. 7.
