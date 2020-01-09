Catalpa District
12/5: Kav Real Estate Services LLC to Fox, Martin J; .55 acres located at 15050 General Lee Ave, $258,000
12/9: Chilton, R Scott III and Wife to Prusak, Peter William and Wife; 10.19 acres located at 13498 Chesterfield LN, $395,000
12/9: Hall, Mary Margaret to Bresler, Kimberly Ann; 34.13 acres located near Hazel River RD, $195,000
12/9: Fox Meadows Investment Company LLC to Porath, Robbie R and Wife; 3.10 acres located at 9519 Hollow Oak CT, $404,000
12/11: G T & B INC to Peters, Carryl; 2.49 acres located at 14220 Chestnut Fork RD, $200,000
12/12: Nokesville Properties USA INC to F & F Properties USA INC; 1.4 acres located at 13322 Talon CT, $100,000
12/12: F & F Properties USA INC to Hess, Kristin; 1.4 acres located at 13322 Talon CT, $345,000
12/12: Saulsbury, Amanda M to Hancock, Amber L; 2.49 acres located at 13293 Windmill WAY, $364,900
12/17: Jameson, Charles C and Wife to Jefferson Homebuilders INC; Multiple parcels located near ST Jameson RD, $190,000
12/20: Melanson, Donald F and Wife to Shankle, Garrett N; 2.5 acres located at 11408 Dutch Hollow RD, $287,900
12/30: Chavez, Norma D to Ruiz Quiroz, German; 5.49 acres located at 10177 Alum Springs RD, $205,000
Catalpa Town District
12/20: Brasse, Kathy L to Osborne, Thomas M and Wife; .12 acres located at 174 Duke ST, $239,000
12/30: Coffey, James Scott and Wife to Snyder, Zachary Scott and Other; .17 acres located at 1110 Jackson ST, $229,900
12/30: Hoocan Enterprises LLC to Sullivan, Dillon; .43 acres located at 1018 Old Rixeyville RD, $249,500
Cedar MTN District
12/3: Halsey, Miriam L to Joyce, James Scott and Wife; 3.03 acres located at 19463 Old Orange RD, $340,000
12/9: Deep Country to Mose, Douglas; 12.63 acres located near Rachels Way, $45,000
12/10: Thompson, Jean C to Baird, Michael and Wife; 1.07 acres located at 19353 Dove Hill RD, $399,900
12/13: Finke, Charles Louis JR and Other to Chaves Del Cid, Briseyda Y and Wife; Multiple parcels located near Metlock RD, $245,000
12/16: Jones, Daniel G to Mcilvaine, Kenneth L; .81 acres located at 11288 Cedar AVE, $284,900
12/17: JDW Construction, LLC to Holmes, Theresa Macklin and Husband; 5.00 acres located near 11187 Chase LN, $433,300
12/17: Alcott, Ronald J to El-Nemr, Khaled and Wife; .14 acres located at 12043 Live Oak DR, $305,000
12/18: Troilo, Joseph A JR and Wife to Green, Armond Carrle and Wife; .14 acres located at 18102 Scenic Creek LN, $386,000
12/19: Green Leaf Land & Timber LLC to Cregger, Sharon C; 6.26 acres located near James Madison HWY, $116,000
12/27: Bean, Roy F and Wife to Flores, William and Wife; 1.04 acres located at 19192 Sycamore LN, $272,000
Cedar MTN Town District
12/16: Mountjoy, Barbara R to Dumas, Noelle and Other; .15 acres located at 883 Ripplebrook DR, $250,000
12/20: FFC Properties LLC to Amaya, Miguel A Lopez and Wife; .12 acres located at 112 King Edward CT, $303,000
12/27: Seserko, Hilary C to Zvery, Erin A; Townhouse located at 536 Cromwell CT, $164,000
East Fairfax District
12/2: Foret, Richard S to Grayson, Vincent; Townhouse located at 2122 Blue Spruce DR, $240,000
12/2: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Carter, Marcus Anthony; .15 acres located at 2134 Chestnut DR, $333,161
12/2: Tuggle, Mary to Hays, Joshua Adam and Wife; .15 acres located at 2008 Chestnut DR, $290,000
12/3: McCandless, Joyce and Other to Callejas Bolaines, Jose F and Other; .38 acres located at 610 Fairfax ST, $129,698
12/9: Mitchell, Andrew and Others to Mendez, Hugo; Multiple parcels located near Old Fredericksburg RD, $80,000
12/13: Rosinski, Kenneth A and Other to Sarver, Lisa; Townhouse located at 2294 Blue Spruce DR, $224,900
12/18: Scherr, William A IV and Wife to Lopez, Michael A and Wife; .58 acres located at 15121 Montanus DR, $425,000
12/20: Brent, Ernest Edward to Bates Investments I, LLC; .52 acres located at 1601 Old Fredricksburg RD, $50,000
12/23: Christensen, Dale W JR and Other to Nova Orellana, Saul A; .13 acres located at 2202 Cottonwood LN, $290,000
12/23: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Hurd, Travis and Wife; .13 acres located at 2145 Chestnut DR, $273,038
12/26: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Guevara, Rosa Candida Lobo; .11 acres located at 2153 Chestnut DR, $322,952
12/26: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Labazzetta, Paul James; .14 acres located at 2109 Juniper DR, $356,275
12/30: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Henry, James Michael and Wife; .15 acres located at 2129 Chestnut DR, $319,542
12/30: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Wilson, Linda Katherine and Other; .12 acres located at 2159 Juniper DR, $323,504
Jefferson District
12/6: Cameron, Aaron S and Wife to Jeffries, Rachel E and Husband; 1.73 acres located at 6141 Scottsville RD, $245,000
12/10: Albaneze, Michael A to Peterson, Parker R and Wife; 10 acres located at 3290 Jefferson Woods LN, $340,000
12/17: Foster, John D and Wife to Naudus, Stanley Thomas JR and Wife; 8.23 acres located at 16199 Covey CIR, $540,000
12/19: Cunningham, Carla to Miranda, Carlos A and Wife; 2.73 acres located at 3075 Holly Springs RD, $220,000
12/26: Rowe, James L JR and Other to Erickson, Ryan David and Wife; 1.05 acres located at 3501 Southhampton DR, $446,900
12/26: Oderda, Giancarlo E and Other to McDarby, David B; 5 acres located near Ryland Chapel RD, $83,000
12/30: Burton, Clarence and Other to Osifo, Kelly UWA; .95 acres located at 3506 Stratford DR, $446,000
Salem District
12/6: Mountain View Farm LLC to Jenkins, Michael R and Other; Multiple parcels located near Stonehouse Mtn RD, $1,020,000
12/10: Hamm, James M and Wife to Chappell, Floyd R; 2.19 acres located at 11058 Scotts Mills RD, $185,000
12/10: Wheeler, Sarah T to Gerzina, Michael L and Wife; 1.84 acres located at 8143 Windswept LN, $358,000
12/10: Corbin, Stephen W to Butler, Jason B and Wife; 2.68 acres located at 10452 Obannons Mill RD, $350,000
12/13: Stensrud, Duane M and Other to Alexander, Melinda and Other; Multiple parcels located near Old Stillhouse RD, $950,000
12/17: SONA INC to Decker, Edward W JR and Wife; 2.1 acres located at 10210 Quartz AVA, $486,755
12/23: Robertson Custom Homes INC to Edwards, Thomas M and Wife; 2.97 acres located at 7488 Terri LN, $340,239
12/23: Dobrai, Thomas L & Dobrai, Daniel S to Chaudhry Properties VA LLC; 5.47 acres located near Hoover RD, $85,000
12/23: Fritz, Erich J and Wife to Scherr, William A IV and Wife; 5 acres located at 6329 Riverbend LN, $289,000
12/23: Embrey, Elizabeth Nelson to Vaughn, Frances Louise; 10.00 acres located near Holly Hill Farm LN, $151,810
12/30: Frye, Arlene C to Cole, Robert Anthony and Wife; 3 acres located at 17333 Lakemont Dr, $295,000
12/30: Byler, Harold and Other to Morton, Christopher and Other; 10.95 acres located at 12505 Hunt RD, $389,000
Stevensburg District
12/5: Evans, William L to Wertz, Scott Alan; 2.29 acres located near Batna RD, $57,000
12/9: Aldiva, Josue Y and Wife to Standish, Steven and Wife; 10 acres located at 17321 Greens Corner RD, $416,000
12/12: Rice, Karen Browning to Switzer, Gary Eugene and Others; 30.03 acres located near Eleys Ford RD, $125,000
12/13: White, Linda J to Wyse, Neil R and Other; 10.99 acres located at 15701 Auburn RD, $560,000
12/17: Potter, Michael and Wife to Gough, Zachary and Other; .95 acres locate at 14807 Poplar Forest CT, $384,900
12/23: Compton, David Lawson and Other to Elkwood Properties LLC; Multiple parcels located near Kellys Ford RD, $430,000
12/27: Griffith, Daniel T to Lillard, George R and Wife; Multiple parcels located near Curtis Mill LN, $199,000
12/30: Simon, Fermon JR and Wife to Dorn, Philip; 21.92 acres located near MT Pony RD, $120,000
West Fairfax District
12/6: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Lewis, Elizabeth A; .25 acres located at 173 Vaughn CT, $334,936
12/9: WEA of Culpeper to Martinez Hernandez, Juan Jose; .42 acres located at 127 McDaniel ST, $130,000
12/13: SR&BN Investments INC to Viera, Ana V and Other; .29 acres located at 826 Woodcrest LOOP, $319,900
12/17: Catron, Markwood Lincoln to Potter, Michael and Wife, Townhouse located at 1043 Longview LN, $235,000
12/17: Baker, Stephanie to Brawley, Peter B and Wife; .13 acres located at 647 Pelhams Reach DR, $333,000
12/18: Richmond American Homes of Virginia to Catron, Markwood Lincoln and Wife; .25 acres located at 177 Vaughn CT, $339,999
12/19: Lawrence, Calvin and Wife to Sidhu, Rajpreet and Other; .33 acres located at 1057 Virginia AVE, $303,000
12/23: Walker, William C & Walker Theresa M to Thomasson, Barbara; .22 acres located at 821 Lakeland CT, $329,500
12/23: Roberts, Eugene R and Wife to Hugill, Thomas B and Wife; .21 acres located at 104 W Piedmont ST, $412,500
12/23: Culpeper Investments LLC to NVR INC; .69 acres located at 845 Keswick DR, $103,000
12/26: Houck, Robert A and Other to Thompson, Shawn Ashley and Wife; 1 acre located at 401 Sperryville Pike, $182,000
12/27: Clatterbuck Properties LLC to Willis, Corey Shannon; Townhouse located at 880 Persimmon PL, $219,000
12/27: Morries, David to Kauffman, Shane M and Wife; .28 acres located at 224 Stacey CT, $277,000
