REC encourages payment plans as utility disconnection moratorium ends

Nearly 5,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) customers face the possibility of disconnection of service after the residential utility disconnection moratorium ends on Aug. 29.
As REC begins transitioning to normal billing and payment processes on Sept. 1, it is working with customers to establish long-term payment plans.
“We understand the hardships that the pandemic has created for our member-owners,” said Casey Hollins, managing director of communications and public relations. “We strongly encourage members who have fallen behind on their electric bill to call us and set up a payment arrangement. Our message to members is simple: ‘We want to work with you.’ ”
REC is working with members on an individual basis, including payment plan options of up to 24 months.
Customers can call 800-552-3904 or email at office@myrec.coop for assistance.
