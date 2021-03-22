Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has promoted Casey Hollins to manager of communications and public relations. Hollins oversees the communications and public relations department, maintaining the management of all internal and external communications, public relations activities for community engagement and member awareness of the REC brand.
Hollins is responsible for developing and implementing REC's annual communications plan, preparing the strategic action plan and budget for the communications and public relations. She also represents REC through active participation in community and professional organizations. She is the Cooperative’s spokesperson.
David Koogler, REC's senior vice president of member services and external affairs, said Hollins "is a nationally recognized, versatile energy industry professional."
“For over 12 years, she has been an integral member of REC’s award-winning communications and public relations department. Her dedication and hard work has been crucial to the Cooperative’s success.”
She is a Certified Cooperative Communicator through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and holds a bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing from Hollins University. She began her REC career in 2008 as the communications specialist, and after 10 years was promoted to director of communications and public relations.
