Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) has named Josh Johnson as the Cooperative’s new Director of Procurement and Facilities Management. Johnson is a 20-year electric cooperative professional with experiences spanning various functional areas of distribution cooperatives in South Carolina and Virginia.
Since 2018, Johnson served as one of REC’s two key accounts executives. In this role, he acted as the direct point of contact for large-scale industrial and commercial members, as well as non-jurisdictional members like county governments and local school systems. Johnson’s career accomplishments include managing large-scale design and construction projects, several with Virginia Department of Transportation road projects.
Johnson earned his Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in finance, from Strayer University in 2015. Prior to that, he completed undergraduate studies in 2010, earning his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Strayer University. In addition, Johnson holds an associate’s degree in occupational technology and an electrical/maintenance certificate. Johnson lives in Frederick County with his wife, Emily, and their son, Colton, and daughter, Kylie.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, Va., the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information about REC, please visit www.myrec.coop. Follow REC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
