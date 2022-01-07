Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) crews, contractors and mutual-aid workers have restored service to roughly 75% of member owners who lost power in Winter Storm Frida.
At the peak of the storm, more than 98,000 members had lost power. As of this morning, about 26,000 remained without service.
Crews have so far discovered more than 215 broken poles, and they continue to find additional ones at damage sites. REC continues to utilize helicopters to document damage sites so crews can more quickly make the repairs needed to restore service. On average, it takes a crew up to six hours to replace a pole in ideal weather conditions—in winter weather conditions, it can take longer.
“With the help of several hundred mutual-aid crews from across the country, REC crews are steadily making solid progress in bringing power to our member-owners,” said Managing Director of Communications and Public Relations Casey Hollins.
“The entire REC team appreciates members’ patience as restoration efforts continue. Restoration work is challenging and takes time, even in the best weather conditions. The safety of our crews is our top priority, and we appreciate the kind words of support from our members,” continued Hollins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.