As a cooperative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) takes care of its member-owners by providing reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity. This same care is extended beyond REC’s 22 county service territory.
Following heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Zeta, Southside Electric Cooperative faced numerous outages, leaving over a thousand of their members without power. To help restore power quickly, safely and efficiently, REC sent two line crews on Oct. 30. The Culpeper crew was led by Jon Perry, line foreman, and line workers Brandon Pickeral, Travis McCourt and Todd Davis. The Bowling Green crew was led by Bradley Sylvia, line foreman, and line workers Richard Jones, Chad Foster and Donnie Andrews.
The electric cooperative network is strong and resilient. Mutual Aid and “cooperation among cooperatives” is one of the strongest ways electric cooperatives support one another following major storms and other crises. By working together, cooperatives can better serve their member-owners.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, Va., the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information about REC, please visit www.myrec.coop. Follow REC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.