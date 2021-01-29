Rappahannock Electric Cooperative urges member-owners to prepare before Sunday's predicted snowfall.
In the event of widespread power outages, a REC news states that crews are on standby to respond.
Make sure flashlights and fresh batteries are on hand, the release says. Additionally, it encourages the gathering of extra blankets and additional clothing layer. Electronics such as cell phones should also be charged. For more preparation tips, visit myrec.coop/stormprep.
Additional tips outlined in the release include:
- Bookmarking REC’s website to report outages or to find the latest on restoration efforts. Additionally, members can sign up to receive outage text alerts at myrec.coop/outagecenter.
- Use smartphones phone to report an outage at myrec.coop/out. Outages can also be reported in MyREC SmartHub.
- If household members require electricity for serious medical conditions, identify an alternate location with power to rely on during outages.
“The best time to prepare for a storm is before it occurs,” Casey Hollins, REC's communications and public relations director, said. “By the time the storm arrives, it can quickly become too dangerous to gather needed supplies. Please take steps now to prepare your family for a potential power outage.
