Senator Bryce Reeves (R- Spotsylvania) announced Friday his candidacy for the Republican nomination of Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
“My campaign is about freedom, limited constitutional government and the dignity and worth of every human being," Reeves said. "As a Christian, a former army ranger and a former police detective, I have dedicated my life to serving others and that is exactly what I will do if the voters give me the honor of serving them in the United States Congress."
Currently serving in his third term in the Virginia Senate, Reeves has a conservative record as a supporter of the free market economy and defender of the Second Amendment.
