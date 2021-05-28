At its Regular Business meeting on May 27th the Culpeper Republican Committee voted unanimously to hold its first local Candidates Forum. The forum will consist of Town Candidates seeking the Republican Endorsement for the November general election.
The forum will take place at Eastern View High School at 7pm on June 24th. Republican Committee Membership will chose their endorsed candidates by ballot vote at the conclusion of the forum. Candidates will answer pre determined questions along with impromptu questions from CCRC members. The forum is open to the public.
It will be moderated by CCRC member & Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Russ Rabb.
“The endorsement of candidates in a local election by our Party is an important decision that affects our Ticket top to bottom in November," Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said. "Giving membership the opportunity to hear directly from each candidate and have them answer the hard questions publicly is an opportunity we tend to exploit”.
